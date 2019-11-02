Chalo Visakhapatnam: Pawan Kalyan's long march against YSRCP government's sand policy on Sunday

Image Source : PTI Chalo Visakhapatnam: Pawan Kalyan's long march against government's sand policy on Sunday

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan will be undertaking a march in Visakhapatnam on Sunday against the new sand policy which has had adverse impacts on the local construction workers, thousands of whom lost their livelihoods because of the new set of rules.

The long march will be aimed at mounting pressure on the state government to come up with a solution to resolve the issues of the construction workers at the earliest.

JSP think tank has been holding meetings on the right preparation and execution of 'Chalo Visakhapatnam' program at the party office in Hyderabad. For Pawan Kalyan this long march will also be a show of strength in Vizag.

As per media reports, JSP leader and actor K Nagabadu said that the YSRCP government was not making any efforts towards the development of the state.

Chandrababu Naidu joins hands

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday offered his support to Pawan Kalyan's long march in Vizag. Addressing a press conference Naidu said, "We will extend our support to the JSP's long march in Visakhapatnam on November 3. Senior leaders from our party will attend the rally."

The TDP Chief also announced the support of Rs 1 lakh to each victim's family and said that the government's mockery of the demise of sand victims' families is nothing but a violation of human rights.

Construction worker committed suicide

Unable to find work for the last four months, a construction worker ended his life in Guntur district. Nagur Vali, who had consumed pesticides on October 26, died while undergoing treatment at the Guntur Government Hospital.

Vali, a mason from Vejendla village, was in depression due to financial problems. His family members said he had paid wages to labourers working under him but he had not received his own wages from the builder.

