Central govt constitutes key cabinet committees to oversee critical governance areas. See full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi chairs the meeting of Cabinet, attended by the ministers, at the prime minister's residence, Lok Kalyan Marg.

The Modi government on Wednesday established various cabinet committees, including those focusing on security, economic, and political affairs. These committees are among the highest decision-making bodies in the country, featuring Union ministers from the BJP and its NDA allies like Janata Dal (U), Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (S), Shiv Sena, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Members and their roles

Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

- Home Minister Amit Shah

- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

- External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

The CCS is the nation's top decision-making body on security and strategic affairs.

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs

- PM Modi

- Rajnath Singh

- Amit Shah

- Nirmala Sitharaman

- S. Jaishankar

- Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari

- Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

- Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy

- Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

- Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

- Panchayati Raj and Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh

This committee addresses issues related to the economy and trade.

Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs

- PM Modi

- Rajnath Singh

- Amit Shah

- Nitin Gadkari

- Nirmala Sitharaman

- Piyush Goyal

- Health Minister J. P. Nadda

- Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu

- Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi

- Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

- Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

- Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi

- Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju

- Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy

This body handles major political issues of the country.

Additional committees

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs

- Rajnath Singh

- Amit Shah

- J. P. Nadda

- Nirmala Sitharaman

- Rajiv Ranjan Singh

- Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu

- Kiren Rijiju

- Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar

- Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram

- Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil

Special invitees: Union Minister of State for Law (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Law L. Murugan.

This committee decides on parliamentary sessions and related matters.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet

- PM Modi

- Amit Shah

This committee handles appointments in top bureaucratic, strategic, and security posts.

Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth

- PM Modi

- Rajnath Singh

- Amit Shah

- Nitin Gadkari

- Nirmala Sitharaman

- Piyush Goyal

- Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

- Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh

- Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

- Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

- Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

- Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan

Special invitees: Minister of State for Statistics Rao Inderjit Singh and Minister of Ayush Prataprao Jadhav.

This body oversees investment and growth issues.

Cabinet Committee on Accommodation

- Amit Shah

- Nitin Gadkari

- Nirmala Sitharaman

- Piyush Goyal

- Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal

Special invitee: Union Minister of State for Personnel and PMO Jitendra Singh.

This committee manages accommodation for Union ministers, bureaucrats, and senior government officials.

Cabinet Committee on Skill, Employment, and Livelihood

- PM Modi

- Rajnath Singh

- Amit Shah

- Nitin Gadkari

- Nirmala Sitharaman

- Ashwini Vaishnaw

- Dharmendra Pradhan

- Bhupender Yadav

- Hardeep Singh Puri

- Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

- Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Special invitee: Union Minister of State for Skill Development Jayant Choudhary.

This committee addresses issues related to skill development, employment, and livelihood.

Also read | Jharkhand: Champai Soren resigns as Chief Minister, Hemant Soren stakes claim to form government