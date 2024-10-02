Central government allocates Rs 5,858.60 crore for flood relief in 14 states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the release of Rs 5,858.60 crore to assist 14 states affected by recent floods, with funds allocated from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and as an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

In response to the severe weather conditions this monsoon season, Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have been dispatched to states including Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Tripura, Nagaland, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Manipur to conduct on-ground assessments of the damage incurred.

The IMCTs will soon be sent to Bihar and West Bengal for similar evaluations of flood impact, as these states have also experienced significant flooding. Following the completion of these assessments, additional financial assistance from the NDRF will be allocated to the affected regions using established protocols.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the government has already disbursed over Rs 14,958 crore to 21 states this year. The recent funds include specific allocations such as Rs 1,492 crore to Maharashtra, Rs 1,036 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Rs 716 crore to Assam, and Rs 655.60 crore to Bihar. Other allocations include Rs 600 crore to Gujarat, Rs 189.20 crore to Himachal Pradesh, and additional funds to other states affected by heavy rainfall and landslides during this year’s southwest monsoon.

The Centre's commitment goes beyond financial assistance; logistical support has also been extended to flood-affected areas, including deploying NDRF teams, Army units, and Air Force resources to aid in rescue and relief operations.

(ANI inputs)