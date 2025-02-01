Budget 2025: From Amit Shah to Gadkari, ministers laud Budget as 'visionary', 'growth-oriented'

Follow us on Image Source : X Budget 2025 reactions

Budget reactions: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 presented the Union Budget 2025. Reacting to her speech, several prominent ministers and Chief Ministers lauded the budget and called it a 'visionary' and 'inclusive' budget. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among others praised the BJP-led government and congratulated the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for eighth consecutive budget.

Amit Shah's reaction to Budget 2025

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah reacted to the budget on his X profile, congratulating PM Modi and Finance Minister. "Budget 2025 is the blueprint of the Modi government's vision towards building a developed and best India in every field. This budget, which covers every sector - from farmers, poor, middle class, women and children's education, nutrition and health to Start Up, innovation."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's reaction to Budget

"Union Minister Shivraj Singh took to X and shared his joy over BJP 3.0 Budget. "This budget is a budget for building a self-reliant India. It has the fragrance of trust, the zeal for development and the yearning to build a developed India. Agriculture and farmers' welfare have been given top priority in the budget. A huge gift has been given to the middle class. No one had imagined that the income tax exemption limit would be increased to ₹ 12 lakh."

This is a visionary budget in which every sector along with every section of the society has been taken care of. Heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman for such a public welfare and humane budget," he added.

Nitin Gadkari's reaction to Budget 2025

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took to X to praise the Finance Minister, “Anchored in the pillars of Innovation, Inclusion, and Investment, it emphasises reforms, youth leadership, community participation, women empowerment, and Centre-State collaborations to drive holistic development. By fostering entrepreneurship, digital expansion, and robust infrastructure, it paves the way for sustained prosperity. With resilience and sustainable growth at its core, this budget reaffirms Bharat’s commitment to self-reliance, progress, and global excellence.”

Rajnath Singh's reaction to Budget 2025

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared on X, "I congratulate the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has presented a wonderful budget towards fulfilling the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop India. This budget will promote the development of youth, poor, farmers, women as well as all sections and regions of the society."

"Especially keeping in mind the contribution of the middle class, this budget has brought an unprecedented gift. I wholeheartedly welcome the decision to give relief from income tax on annual income up to twelve lakh rupees. I once again congratulate the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for this historic budget," he added.

Along with the Union ministers, several Chief Ministers also lauded the Budget and shared their reactions.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' reaction

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a great Budget. This can be called a dream budget, especially for the middle class. She presented such a budget, so I congratulate her. Income Tax exemption slab has been modified and income tax exemption has been raised up to Rs 12 Lakhs. This announcement will prove to be a milestone in India's economy...This will result in disposable income in the hands of a large section of people, there will be purchase, demand will increase and MSME will benefit, employment will be generated. So, will see a vast impact on the economy. In agriculture sector, several schemes have been announced...Several schemes were announced today. I believe this is a pathbreaking Budget. This is a budget that shows a new path in the 21st century..."

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says, "I appreciate the first budget of the continuous third term of the government. This budget is for the poor, youth, farmers of the nation, empowerment of women, employment of youth... This will provide benefits and new employment opportunities to the agriculture sector and industry of Haryana... My farmers will benefit from the decision to increase Kisan Credit Card limit to Rs 5 lakhs... I appreciate decision to provide loans to cotton farmers for up to Rs 5 lakhs at low interest, raise the credit limit for small traders to Rs 5 lakhs, provide loans to Rs 2 crore to new industries, Rs 10 crore to MSMEs that will create employment opportunities... The common man will benefit from increasing the tax relief limit up to Rs 12 lakhs..."