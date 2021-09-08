Wednesday, September 08, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News, September 8 | LIVE Updates
Live now

Breaking News, September 8 | LIVE Updates

IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV on a single platform to ensure you don't miss the biggest happenings in India and the world.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2021 6:36 IST
breaking news, taliban, panjshir, afghanistan, covid cases today, nipah virus, nipah virus kerala, d
Image Source : INDIA TV.

Breaking News, September 8 | LIVE Updates.

Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the Breaking News happening across India and the world. Here is the live coverage of all the news updates as they happen.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Breaking News | September 8

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 08, 2021 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    China, Pakistan and Russia trying to figure out what to do with Taliban: Joe Biden

    China has real problem with Taliban. So they are going to try to work out some arrangement with Taliban, I am sure. As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran. They are all trying to figure out what do they do now: US President Joe Biden when asked if he is worried that China would fund Taliban.

  • Sep 08, 2021 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Heavy rain causes waterlogging at many parts of Aurangabad district

    Maharashtra: Heavy rain causes waterlogging at many parts of Aurangabad district.

     

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News