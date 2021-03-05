Friday, March 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News, March 5 | LIVE
Live now

Breaking News, March 5 | LIVE

IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV and top shows of IndiaTV, country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 05, 2021 8:11 IST
Breaking News, March 5 | LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News, March 5 | LIVE

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. Some digital-savvy people have a habit of consuming news even when they are travelling or in their free time. In today's world, where people rely on news websites for everything that's happening around, IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV and top shows of IndiaTV, country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

Internet, Twitter, Facebook are buzzing with breaking news and news alerts from India and the rest of the world. You can find here the LIVE COVERAGE of all breaking news alerts and the latest news updates on just one page. IndiaTV Digital covers all top news as and when it happens and ensures its readers don't miss anything important.

 

BREAKING NEWS LIVE, LATEST UPDATES MARCH 4

Latest India News

Live updates :BREAKING NEWS LIVE, LATEST UPDATES MARCH 5

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 05, 2021 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    US condemns terrorists who seek to infiltrate across LoC

    Condemning the terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control, the US on Thursday called on all parties to reduce tensions along the LoC by returning to the 2003 ceasefire commitments.

    "We have continued to follow very closely developments in Jammu and Kashmir. Our policy towards the region has not changed. We call on all parties to reduce tensions along the Line of Control by returning to the 2003 ceasefire commitments," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told a reporter at his daily news conference.

  • Mar 05, 2021 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Banned tobacco products worth Rs 8.8 lakh seized

    The Palghar district rural police has seized banned gutka and other tobacco products worth Rs 8,83,500, an official said on Thursday.

    A team of of Kasa police stopped a truck heading for Mumbai near Charoti check post on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Wednesday and seized the contraband, he said.

    The driver of the truck was arrested. Further probe was on.

  • Mar 05, 2021 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra: Delegation of transgender community met State Governor

  • Mar 05, 2021 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi to receive CERAWeek Global Energy & Environment Leadership Award

  • Mar 05, 2021 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Ramdas Athawale lends support to civic staff agitating over due salaries

    Union minister State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday took part in an agitation by a section of staff of the north corporation over their due salaries, officials said. The stir was being held at the Civic Center, headquarters of the NDMC.

    The issue of pending salaries of civic staff of various categories has already become a flashpoint between the ruling BJP in the NDMC and the AAP-led Delhi government.

    According to an official in the minister's office, Athawale asked the AAP government to "release dues of the MCD" at the earliest, else the party members will "hold protests" against it. 

Top News

Latest News