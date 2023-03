The name of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi wanted in a Rs 13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank is understood to have been removed from the Interpol database of Red Notices on the basis of his plea to the Lyon-headquartered agency, people in the know of the development said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remained tight-lipped on the development. A spokesperson for the diamantaire said the decision of Interpol to delete the Red Notice strengthens the claims of Choksi about his alleged kidnapping during his stay in Antigua. The absconding diamond merchant had claimed that he was abducted by Indian agencies, a charge denied by the government.