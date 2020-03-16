Monday, March 16, 2020
     
  Coronavirus outbreak: South Africa declares state of disaster | Live Updates
Coronavirus outbreak: South Africa declares state of disaster | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 16, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2020 6:38 IST
Breaking News March 16
Breaking News March 16

  Mar 16, 2020 6:28 AM (IST)

    389 Indians have returned from Iran: S Jaishankar

    External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar announced that the fourth batch of 53 Indians - 52 students and a teacher - has arrived from Tehran and Shiraz, in Iran. With this, a total of 389 Indians have returned to India from Iran. Thank the efforts of the Embassy of India in Iran and Iranian authorities.

  Mar 16, 2020 6:26 AM (IST)

    13 nCoronavirus-free patients in India: Health Ministry

    Three people from Rajasthan are now nCoronavirus-free. The total number of patients now free of COVID19 is 13. 

