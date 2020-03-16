Coronavirus outbreak: South Africa declares state of disaster | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 16, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar announced that the fourth batch of 53 Indians - 52 students and a teacher - has arrived from Tehran and Shiraz, in Iran. With this, a total of 389 Indians have returned to India from Iran. Thank the efforts of the Embassy of India in Iran and Iranian authorities.
Three people from Rajasthan are now nCoronavirus-free. The total number of patients now free of COVID19 is 13.
