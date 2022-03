Attacking the Aam Admi Party (AAP), Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has no existence in Himachal Pradesh and the party only talks big. "AAP did not get any seats in Uttar Pradesh. Arvind Kejriwal contested the election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi but he lost his deposit. They only talk big. They do not have anything here. We will return to power in Himachal Pradesh," Thakur told mediapersons.