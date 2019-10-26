Saturday, October 26, 2019
     
  4. Kyarr likely to intensify into cyclonic storm in 12 to 26 hours | Live Updates
Kyarr likely to intensify into cyclonic storm in 12 to 26 hours | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 26, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2019 7:05 IST
  • Oct 26, 2019 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Birender Yadav appointed next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Iraq

    Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has appointed Birender Singh Yadav as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Iraq.

  • Oct 26, 2019 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Three of family electrocuted to death in Odisha

    Three women of a family on Friday were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live electric wire in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said.

    The incident took place at Betai village under Salipur police station.

    The deceased have been identified as Sita Mallick (70) and her two daughters-in-law, Nandita (35) and Pushpalata (25), police said.

    Nandita got electrocuted when she put clothes on the wire for drying and two others who rushed to rescue her came in contact with the live electric wire.

    The three were rushed to a nearby government hospital, but doctors declared them brought dead.

  • Oct 26, 2019 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Kyarr likely to intensify into cyclonic storm in 12 to 26 hours: IMD

    India Meteorological Department issued a statement that Kyarr is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 to 36 hours. 

    "severe cyclonic storm ‘Kyarr’ lay centered at 11:30 pm, on Friday, about 200 km to west of Ratnagiri and 310 km south-southwest of Mumbai. It's very likely to move west-northwest towards the coast of Oman during next 5 days."

