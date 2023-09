At least six people, including three of a family, were killed and 19 others injured in four separate accidents in Odisha on Tuesday, police said. Three died, seven injured in a road accident in Kalahandi district while two persons were killed in another road mishap in Keonjhar district, police said. Three members of a family died and seven others were critically injured when a truck hit their auto-rickshaw from behind near Dasigaon village in Junagarh-Kalampur road in Kalahandi district on Tuesday afternoon, a senior officer said. The deceased have been identified as Padusar Naik, Krushna Naik and Amruta Naik.