Breaking News Live: Top Headlines This Hour

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2020 8:43 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News Live: Top Headlines This Hour

Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Live updates :Breaking News, October 25

  • Oct 25, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Watch Swami Ramdev Live on India TV

    Watch Swami Ramdev Live on India TV: Yoga to fight coronavirus

  • Oct 25, 2020 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Air Quality Index in Delhi 'severe'

    Delhi: Air Quality Index is at 422 in Bawana, 423 in Mundka and 416 in Jahangirpuri; all three in 'severe' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee data.

  • Oct 25, 2020 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    India's total recoveries cross landmark milestone of 70 lakhs

    In a significant achievement, India's total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70 lakhs. The top 4 states account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44% active caseload of the country is contributed by them: Ministry of Health

