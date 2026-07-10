Why US does not want to involve Israel in its strikes on Iran as tensions escalate again in Mideast

Washington:

The tensions in the Middle East are once again soaring, with the United States (US) and Iran continuing to target each other despite the peace agreement that was signed just last month. The back-and-forth strikes were the result of Iran targeting a merchant vessel that was transiting through the critical Strait of Hormuz recently.

The two sides have agreed for talks now, though, President Donald Trump has clearly mentioned that the ceasefire is 'over', which only complicates the situation in the Middle East. But despite all the recent military actions, the Trump administration is not considering including Israel in striking the Islamic Republic again.

Citing two Israeli sources, CNN reported that the US wants to keep Israel away from getting directly involved in striking Iran, fearing that it would lose "control of the conflict" with Tel Aviv's involvement. The CNN said it has reached out to the White House for a clarification but it has not responded as of now.

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu would really want to join the US strikes. But the US doesn't want Israel involved at the moment," the sources said, while pointing out that the Trump administration does not want a full-scale conflict with the Middle East nation again.

Israel says ready to strike Iran

The development follows after Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz, while speaking at a graduation ceremony for new pilot of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), said that Tel Aviv is ready to return to the conflict "with even greater force" and is even prepared to "do it alone".

Israel has not attacked Iran since June, even though it has kept its military on alert and ready to relaunch strikes.

"The IDF is on high alert and prepared to resume the campaign, regain air superiority, and carry out an independent Israeli strike against Iran to eliminate threats — even for a third time," Katz said.

But on the other hand, Iran has said it remains prepared and threatened the US against striking it. It has also responded to the US attacks by targeting several of its bases in the region, including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar, drawing condemnation from the Gulf nations.

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