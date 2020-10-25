Image Source : PTI Delhi records 4,136 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 6,258

Delhi recorded as many as 4,136 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has mounted to over 3.56 lakh on Sunday, while the death toll mounted to 6,258. Thirty-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 49,069 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,56,656 in the national capital, including 3,23,654 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 26,744, of which 16,115 are in home isolation.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage