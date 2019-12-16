Monday, December 16, 2019
     
  4. Anti-CAA protest: 50 students, detained during protests at Jamia, released, says Delhi Police | Live Updates
Anti-CAA protest: 50 students, detained during protests at Jamia, released, says Delhi Police | Live Updates

New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2019 6:37 IST
  • Dec 16, 2019 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Anti-CAA stir: 50 students, detained during protests at Jamia, released, says Police

    As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said.

    Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said.

    Earlier on Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.

