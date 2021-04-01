Thursday, April 01, 2021
     
  4. Breaking News April 1 | LIVE
Breaking News April 1 | LIVE

New Delhi Updated on: April 01, 2021 7:52 IST
Breaking News April 1 | LIVE
Breaking News April 1 | LIVE

Live updates :BREAKING NEWS APRIL 1

  • Apr 01, 2021 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Punjab reports 56 more deaths, 2,452 new Covid cases in 24 hours

    Covid-19 claimed 56 more lives in Punjab in the last 24 years, pushing the death toll due to the disease till Wednesday to 6,868 in the state which also registered 2,452 fresh infections, taking the count to 2,39,734. Jalandhar reported a maximum of 343 new Covid-19 cases with Ludhiana recording 328 cases, Amritsar 296 and Mohali 254.

     

  • Apr 01, 2021 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra: Four cases of murder registered in 24 hours in Nagpur

    Four cases of murder have been registered in Nagpur district of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, police said on Wednesday. An official said two persons were arrested in connection with the murderous attack on a 21-year-old man in Katol area. 

    The murder cases are registered in Umred, Mauda, Butibori and Katol areas.

  • Apr 01, 2021 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Rajasthan: As temperature soars, heat wave grips the city of Jodhpur

