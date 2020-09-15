Is drugs racket not in politics or any other sector? Sanjay Raut to those bad-mouthing Bollywood

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Some people are bad-mouthing film industry. It's not only the industry but also our culture-tradition that is being defamed, says Sanjay Raut.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday slammed those bad-mouthing the film indsutry after recent episode of face off with actress Kangana Ranaut. Lashing out at those who are defaming the Bollywood industry, Raut said, "Some people are bad-mouthing film industry. It's not only the industry but also our culture-tradition that is being defamed. They say there is a drugs racket. Is it not in politics or any other sector? It is the responsibility of govt and people to stop it."

Speaking on Jaya Bachchan's statement, who earlier in the day also slammed those defaming the industry, saying, "This is what Jaya Bachchan said that the industry is receiving a bad reputation due to only a few people. The industry provides jobs to 5 Lakh people, if someone is trying to finish this off, then they should be stopped."

Amid a raging controversy over drug use in the film industry in connection with a probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday slammed all those who have been calling the Mumbai-based entertainment industry a "gutter".

"Sir I want to talk," Bachchan requested Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu as she stood up to seek government support for the industry. Naidu stopped her and requested her to wear a mask. She responded that her voice will not be clear if she spoke while wearing the mask.

"My name is Jaya Bachchan," she said taking everyone by surprise, and Naidu too said that she being a well known personality need not introduce herself. "Sir thanks a lot. But the same industry is being tarnished," she said.

"Entertainment industry provides 5 lakh employment everyday and indirectly provides livelihood to five million people.

"At a time when the situation is depressing and employment is at its worst level, in order to divert people's attention, we are being flogged by social media," she said, adding that all this was because the government was not coming out in support of the industry.

"The people who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I really dissociate myself and I hope that the government tells these people who have made their earning and name and fame in the industry to stop using such language," she said, without naming anyone.

