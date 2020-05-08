BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi transferred; Iqbal Singh Chahal takes charge

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi/FILE

In a major shakeup, the Maharashtra government on Friday transferred BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi amid a spurt in the coronavirus cases. While Pardeshi has been transferred to the urban development department as an additional chief secretary, Iqbal Chahal has taken charge as the new BMC commissioner.

Former Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal is the new additional commissioner of BMC replacing present incumbent Abasaheb Jarhad who is the new relief and rehabilitation secretary.

Meanwhile, Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Kishorraje Nimbalkar has been transferred as Public Works Department Secretary replacing Manoj Saunik. Saunik will be additional CS in the Finance Department.

