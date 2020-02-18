Image Source : FILE Blast in HP school lab: Two injured students being treated at PGI Chandigarh

Two class 12 students who were critically injured in an explosion inside a school's chemistry laboratory here were referred to PGI Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Tuesday. Five students were injured in the explosion that took place on Monday at the Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Matiana of Theog sub-division during the class 12 chemistry board practical examination.

Two of the students, Mukul Panchta and Ajit, were referred to PGI Chandigarh from IGMC hospital here after they both sustained injuries in their eyes and face, Bhardwaj said in a statement. Mukul was successfully operated upon, the minister said, adding that Ajit is under treatment.The minister said he talked to PGI Director Jagat Ram on Monday asking him to ensure proper care of the students. The state government would bear the entire expenditure on their treatment, he said.

Two other students, Bunty Sharma and Nikita Verma, were discharged from IGMC hospital after their treatment, the minister added. He spoke to the education director and the Shimla deputy commissioner to provide every possible help to the injured and also talked to the students' parents.

Prima facie, it is suspected that the explosion occurred as the students wrongly combined magnesium nitrate and ferrous sulphate, the school principal informed in writing to the Theog sub divisional magistrate. The laboratory was sealed and the incident was being investigated. The injured students were initially taken to primary health centre (PHC) Matiana.

