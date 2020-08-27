Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh: SP, BJP workers clash over cooperative bank polls in Kannauj

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party workers allegedly clashed during the filing of nominations for a cooperative bank poll in Kannauj. On Wednesday, members of both parties had gathered in large numbers at the Gwal Maidan branch of the Sahkari Gram Vikas Bank for filing the nominations to a representative's post.

Samajwadi Party MLA from Kannauj Sadar Anand Dohre and former BJP MLA Kalyan Singh also arrived there with their supporters.

The Samajwadi Party leaders alleged that the BJP workers stopped them from filing nominations and tore their papers.

No one, however, was injured in the incident. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Apurva Yadav pacified workers of both sides.

She said, "No one will be stopped from participating in the nomination process."

(With agency inputs)

