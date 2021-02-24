BJP attacking Rahul Gandhi to divert attention from real issues: Congress

Image Source : PTI BJP attacking Rahul Gandhi to diverting attention from real issues: Congress

After controversy erupted following Rahul Gandhi's statement in Kerala on Tuesday, the Congress on Wednesday said that the BJP is diverting from the real issues about rising oil prices, inflation, Chinese intrusion and farmers protest.

"The issue before the country is that GDP is nosediving, all the businesses small and medium are in ruin and shambles, the Constitution is under attack, people are under attack from BJP and have lost the right to dissent, the government has to answer on issues," party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Surjewala said that Rahul has given a clarion call to the people to question the government on issues paramount to them.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul triggered a North vs South controversy as he described his stint as a Lok Sabha member from Wayanand in Kerala as 'refreshing' after 15 years of representing Amethi in the Lok Sabha.

"For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in issues," he had said.

