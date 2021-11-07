Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar: 3 injured amid firing, stone pelting during idol immersion in Gaya

A police officer sustained bullet injuries while two personnel were injured amid stone-pelting during idol immersion of Goddess Laxmi in Bihar's Gaya. According to the details, the incident was reported on Saturday, from the Tanakuppa area of Gaya. Stone-pelting erupted after the police personnel asked the organisers of Laxmi Puja to stop playing loud music during immersion of the idol.

According to police, a Station House Officer (SHO) sustained a bullet injury and two Special Armed Police (SAP) jawans were injured in stone-pelting.

"SHO Ajay Kumar sustained bullet injury in his left leg and out of danger now. We have identified the accused and will take strict action against them," said Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya Kumar.

In October, the immersion of Durga idols turned ugly in Patna after two groups clashed in which one person was killed and several others were injured.

The incident occurred in Chowk police station in Patna city near Janata hotel, when the two groups on their way for immersion of Durga idols in river Ganga, had an altercation over a trivial issue.

The altercation took an ugly turn and they started firing at each other.

One of the bullets hit a 23-year-old youth, Vikky Chaudhary, in his chest.

(With inputs from ANI)

