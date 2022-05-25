Cursed by accident but backed by morale, 10-year-old Bihar girl goes to school on one leg

Follow us on The 10-year-old cover hops to school on one leg after she lost the other two years back in an accident. .

The spirit of Seema, a specially-abled child, from Bihar's Jamui is undaunted. The 10-year-old covers a distance of one kilometer, balancing on one leg after she lost the other in an accident two years ago. Her disability, however, tapped out in front of her desire to study and be in school.

Seema, daughter of Kheeran Manjhi, who hails from the Mahadalit community, is a resident of Naxal-affected Fatehpur village. Her father works outside the state while her mother works at a brick kiln in Jamui. Like everyone else, the 10-year-old, too, has dreams of her own. He desires to be a teacher after completing her studies and plans to impart education to other students in the village.

Seeing Seema's enthusiasm and her desire to study, many people have stepped forward to help her with the battle. A video, which went viral on social media, showed how Seema struggled on one leg to reach her school.

Government representatives, who claimed that there are many schemes to back differently-abled children, have also started reaching the border villages. The DM also reached Seema's house and gave her a tricycle and assured her to get an artificial limb. The officer also promised her a pucca house.

Seema lost one of her legs in an accident two years ago after being hit by a tractor. Seema, who has five other siblings, said her life would have drowned in darkness but seeing other children go to school, boosted her morale. The 10-year-old mentioned that initially it was extremely challenging and painful for her to cover the one-km distance to school but over time it became a habit.

Shivkumar Bhagat, a teacher in Seema's school, said that he has never seen Seema break. "Her spirit is like that of normal children," the teacher added.

