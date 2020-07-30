Bihar floods: Over 38 lakh people affected; NDRF teams deployed across state

Image Source : PTI Patna: An aerial view of the flooded Collectorate Ghat at the bank of Ganga River in Patna, Monday 27, 2020.

The floods in Bihar have affected as many as 38,47,531 people across the state, while more than 25,000 people have taken to shelter home. According to the Bihar government, 26 teams of the National Disaster Response Force/State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in affected areas to help those in distress.

In Muzaffarpur district, 8,77,138 people have been affected due to floods while in Supaul 81,198 people have been affected so far.

Meanwhile, the misery of people in Bihar is unexplainable after the waters of Gandaki and Bagmati rivers entered the parts of Muzaffarpur district following incessant rainfall in the region.

The houses of the people in the district have been submerged in the water. Following this, people have started moving to elevated places from the low lying areas.

Image Source : PTI East Champaran: People use boats to move across a flooded village in East Champaran, Bihar, Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Commenting on the Bihar floods situation, Ramdulari, a villager of Meenapur Block Area said, "Continuous water inflow has impacted our livelihood. Amid the ongoing flood situation, we are shifting to higher places in the village itself."

"It has been 4-5 days that the water has entered our houses. The administration has not provided any help yet and our children are not safe in this situation. It is becoming difficult for us to arrange food for our family," Raghuvir Chaudhary, a local said.

Also Read | Heavy rain ALERT in Bihar, flood situation grim

Also Read | 25 lakh people displaced by Bihar floods, 8 dead

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage