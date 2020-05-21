Bihar reports 96 new coronavirus positive cases; state tally at 1,675

Image Source : PTI Bihar reports 96 new coronavirus positive cases

As many as 96 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar on Wednesday, raising the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the state so far to 1,675, an official said. State epidemiologist Ragini Mishra said East Champaran reported the maximum number of 26 cases followed by Buxar (21), Darbhanga and Patna (9 each), Siwan (8) Nawada (7), Bhojpur (6), Bhagalpur (3), Supaul (2) and Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Nalanda and Vaishali (1 each).

“The number of samples tested so far is 62,503 and 571 people have been discharged to date after a full recovery,” she said.

Among the worst-affected districts, Patna has reported the maximum 176 cases followed by Munger (133), Rohtas (91), Buxar (85), Begusarai (82), Madhubani (80), Nalanda (79), and Khagaria (70).

Cases have been reported in all the 38 districts of the state and only Sheohar (05) and Araria (04) have single-digit tallies, the state health department said.

Nine people – two each in Patna and Vaishali and one each from Munger, East Champaran, Rohtas, Khagaria and Sitamarhi – have died.

More than a thousand of the state’s cases have been reported since May 03, after the heavy influx of migrants started with the plying of “Shramik Special” trains.

The state health department said the number of migrants who have tested positive upon arrival is 788. Most of them have come from places like Delhi (249), Maharashtra (187), Gujarat (158), Haryana (43), West Bengal (38), Uttar Pradesh (28) and Rajasthan (25).

