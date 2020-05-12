Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Bihar: 39 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 746

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar surged to 746 after 39 more people tested positive for the infection a Health Department official said. Out of the new cases, Patna district accounted for the highest 11. At least 377 people have recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease, Six people have died of COVID-19 so far -- one each from Patna, Rohtas, Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran and Sitamarhi districts. Currently, 363 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

"We are ascertaining their infection trail," Health Department's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said.

Six of the new patients have returned from outside the state recently. Three persons hailing from Darbhanga had come back from Mumbai on May 4 and were on quarantine, district magistrate Tyagrajan S M said adding that they have been found positive during a random sampling.

Three others hailing from Muzaffarpur had returned from Ahmedabad by train on May 6, DM Chandrashekhar Singh said.

Till date, the dreaded coronavirus has spread to 37 out of the 38 districts of the state leaving only Jamui unaffected.

(With Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Odisha: 37 new COVID-19 cases Ganjam tally reaches 154; state tally at 414

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Jharkhand: With 4 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 161

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage