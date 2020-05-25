Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Bihar: 180 new COVID-19 cases; tally nearing 2,600

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar surged to 2,574 after 180 more people from 15 districts, have tested positive for the infection, the health department officials said. At least 702 people have recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease in the state. Currently, 1,859 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state. Earlier on Sunday, the state had registered 117 new positive cases and two fatalities due to the contagion, taking the death toll to 13.

Of the fresh cases, Nawada and East Champaran accounted for 11 each and the state capital Patna recorded four new infections, it said.

The health department, in a tweet late on Sunday evening, said,"63 more COVID-19 +ve cases in Bihar taking the total to 2,574...We are ascertaining their trail of infection".

A 60-year-old man from Siwan died at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), Patna, while another 48-year-old COVID-19 positive patient from Saran passed away on Saturday, but the health department informed about the death on Sunday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who died due to COVID-19.

Patna tops the state's COVID-19 list with 200 cases followed by Rohtas at 165.

Migrant labourers, who started returning to Bihar from the first week of May, constitute 62 per cent of the total confirmed cases in the state, the bulletin added.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh: 4 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 208

ALSO READ | 46 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam; state tally near 400

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage