Bihar: 7 of family injured in acid attack over panchayat election altercation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar: 7 of family injured in acid attack

At least seven persons of a family sustained burn injuries following an acid attack on them in Bihar's Vaishali district early on Sunday. The acid attack was allegedly triggered after a candidate of Mukhiya lost panchayat election in Arara panchayat which comes under the Hajipur Sadar sub-division.

The police said that Ajay Bhagat and Ajit Bhagat contested for the post of Mukhiya in the panchayat election the result of which came on Saturday. Ajay and Ajit are uncle and nephew in relation.

"Due to rivalry between the two, the third candidate won the election as it led to the division of votes. Ajit was angry with his uncle Ajay for contesting the polls. He in a fit of rage, mixed the acid with sugar syrup and threw it on the family of Ajay Bhagat," said DP Chaudhary, an officer of Sadar police station, Hajipur.

The injured persons have been admitted to Hajipur Sadar hospital with 30 to 50 per cent burn injuries.

As per the statement of the victims, a family member of Ajay Bhagat was making a video of the house of Ajit Bhagat. The houses of Ajay and Ajit are adjoining to each other. This incident also triggered the acid attack.

"We are investigating the incident from all angles. The statements of the victims have been recorded. Ajit Bhagat is currently absconding. He will be put behind bars soon," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Acid leaks from tanker en route Kolkata on NH-16

Latest India News