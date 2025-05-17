Big blow to AAP: 13 councillors quit, announce new party led by Mukesh Goel, cite lack of governance The rebel group has accused AAP's top leadership of mismanaging the municipal corporation since coming to power in the 2022 MCD elections.

New Delhi:

In a major political development, 13 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors have resigned and announced the formation of a new party, marking a major setback for the Arvind Kejriwal led party. Claiming the formation of a third front in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), they have announced the launch of a new political outfit named "Indraprastha Vikas Party". The new party will be led by senior councillor Mukesh Goel, who claims the support of 15 councillors.

The rebel group has accused AAP's top leadership of mismanaging the municipal corporation since coming to power in the 2022 MCD elections. The councillors allege a serious communication gap between the party leadership and elected representatives, leading to a decline in public trust and the party’s eventual relegation to the opposition within the civic body.

Full List of Councillors Who Quit AAP:

Dinesh Kumar (Ward 02)

Himani Jain (Ward 153)

Runakshi Sharma (Ward 88)

Usha Sharma (Ward 72)

Ashok Panwar (Ward 109)

Rakhi Yadav (Ward 108)

Sahib Kumar (Ward 107)

Rajesh Kumar Ladi (Ward 99)

Manisha Kalra (Ward 33)

Sumani Anil (Ward 22)

Ashok Kumar Pandey (Ward 109)

Mukesh Goel (Ward 15)

Devendra Kumar (Ward 196)

Hemchand Goel (Ward 181)

Rani Kheda (Ward 33)

AAP councillors on their resignation

Councillor Himani Jain stated that she and other members had decided to part ways with the Aam Aadmi Party and launch a new outfit named Indraprastha Vikas Party. She expressed disappointment over the functioning of the MCD under AAP’s leadership, saying that no meaningful work had been accomplished in the past two and a half years, despite the party being in power. Jain emphasized that the new party’s ideology is centered around the development of Delhi and that they would support any party committed to that goal. She added that so far, 15 councillors had resigned, and more might join in the coming days.

Echoing similar sentiments, senior councillor Mukesh Goel said that around 15 councillors had given up their primary membership of AAP and come together to form the Indraprastha Vikas Party. He attributed their inability to deliver public service while in power to internal conflicts within the party.