BHU to reopen from February 22 in hybrid mode

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration is all set to reopen the university and start regular classes from February 22, after a long gap due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The varsity hostels will reopen from February 17.

BHU spokesperson Rajesh Singh said the Vice Chancellor held a meeting with the directors of the institutes, deans, Registrar, Dean of student welfare, Chief Proctor and other officials and it was decided that the hostels will open for the last year students from February 17.

The classes will start running in hybrid mode (offline along with online) from February 22.

He said the timetable of the classes will be uploaded on the university's website shortly.

All measures for the sanitisation and maintenance will be taken care of before opening the hostels. All the students will have to follow the prescribed Covid protocol.

He said the capacity of the central library has been increased in view of Covid protocol. About 200 students can avail the facility of central and cyber libraries at a time. The canteens and other shops on the campus will also be opened soon.

