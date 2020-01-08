Thousands protest in Delhi showing support for 'Bharat Bandh'

Thousands of members from at least ten trade unions on Wednesday protested here against the Centre and extended their support to the all-India shutdown by trade unions. Gathered at the Shaheed Park, the members walked towards the ITO intersection and blocked a section of Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. Holding red trade union flags and braving the winter drizzle, the protesters shouted slogans "Stop attacking students", "Stop attacking universities", "India belongs to us", "Stop dividing us", and "NRC, CAA, NPR will not be allowed".

They extended support to the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and anti-National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests as also to protesting students, saying these issues are affecting all Indians, including labour.

The demonstration was called to support the all-India general strike called by the trade unions.

The said they are on streets across the country because they are unhappy with the "Modi-Shah government as they have destroyed the country".

Also Read: Delhi University teachers continue 24x7 protest outside Vice-Chancellor's office