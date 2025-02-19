Bhagwant Mann dismisses rumours of Kejriwal becoming Punjab CM, calls it baseless | WATCH Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rejected rumours of Arvind Kejriwal taking over as Punjab's Chief Minister, calling them baseless. He also opposed deportee flights landing in Punjab.

Amid speculation of a leadership change in Punjab following the Delhi elections, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has dismissed rumors that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will take over as Punjab’s CM.

Speaking on the matter for the first time, Mann stated, “Arvind Kejriwal is not going to become Punjab’s Chief Minister. These are baseless rumors being spread without any truth.”

Opposes deportee flights landing in Punjab

Addressing another pressing issue, Mann expressed his opposition to flights carrying deported Punjabi youth from the United States landing in Punjab.

"I had protested against the deportation flight landing in Punjab, and I hope that the next flight will not land here," he said.

The remarks come amid ongoing discussions between Indian and US authorities regarding the return of undocumented migrants.