Bhadohi Durga Puja fire incident: Death toll reaches 3; over 50 injured

Bhadohi Durga Puja fire incident: The death toll in the Bhadohi Durga Puja pandal fire incident reached 3 on Monday. A 12-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy and a 45-year-old woman died, said Bhadohi DM Gaurang Rathi.

Over 50 people were injured after pooja pandal caught fire when the Aarti was being performed at around 9 PM on Sunday night.

However, District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said a total of 42 people were injured in a fire at Durga Puja Pandal under Aurai Police Station area and the matter is being investigated.

The DM along with other senior officials of the district reached the spot to oversee the rescue efforts.

Nine people were admitted in a local hospital, while 33 others with serious burn injuries were referred to a hospital in nearby Varanasi.

Around 300 people were inside the Pandal at the time of the incident. Prima facie, an electric short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire.

(With ANI/PTI inputs)

