Uttar Pradesh: 12 injured in clashes between groups over devotional songs

Image Source : PTI PHOTO 12 injured in clashes between groups in Bhadohi

At least 12 people were injured after a clash between two groups of the same community erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi. The incident came to light on Tuesday following a dispute over devotional songs being sung by children. A boy who was singing a devotional song was halted by doing so by another, which further led to an exchange of blows and family members of both the children joined in.

Later in the night, 12 people of one of the boys - Ashfaq's side barged into the house of another - Fakhruddin and attacked his family with rods, scissors and acid.

Fakhruddin's 17-year-old daughter was also injured in the acid attack. Some other members of his family also suffered injuries due to the acid attack.

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said that Fakhruddin, his wife, two daughters, two sons and Ashfaq have suffered serious injuries and were referred to Varanasi for treatment.

A case has been registered against 11 people from Ashfaq's side and five persons have been arrested.

The SP said that additional force has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident and efforts are on to nab the accused who are absconding.

