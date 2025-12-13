OPINION | Beware of cyber fraud gangs Out of them, 37 cyber thugs were arrested and sent to jail. Delhi Police claimed it busted cyber fraud gangs and traced Rs 944 crore in defrauded money after arresting 1,146 persons as part of the second driver under Operation CyHawk.

In a major crackdown, after getting tips from FBI, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) unearthed a transnational cyber fraud network that duped US nationals of $8.5 million (around Rs 71 crore) through a fake call centre operation in Noida. As part of “Operation Chakra”, CBI with assistance from FBI, carried out a coordinated campaign in 10 states including UP. Most of the raids were conducted in Noida, Delhi and Kolkata.

From a call centre in Noida, CBI arrested six operatives and seized Rs 1.88 crore in cash, along with 34 electronic devices and incriminating documents. All those arrested are Indian nationals. They were posing as officers of US agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), FBI, and the Social Security Administration (SSA) of United States, contacting Americans and duped them by claiming that their Social Security Numbers (SSNs) were linked to drug trafficking or money laundering.

The victims were told their bank accounts and assets would be frozen unless they transferred part of their savings to cryptocurrency wallets or foreign bank accounts controlled by the scammers. CBI officials said, the network allegedly siphoned off $8.5 million through such frauds between 2021 and 2025, using cryptocurrency and overseas money channels to conceal the money trail.

CBI officials are now trying to trace foreign collaborators, fund flows, and virtual asset transactions linked to the network. Separately, raids were conducted in four villages of Govardhan area near Mathura, now infamous as “Mini Jamtara”. A large posse of UP police searched homes and fields and detained 42 suspects. Out of them, 37 cyber thugs were arrested and sent to jail.

Delhi Police claimed it busted cyber fraud gangs and traced Rs 944 crore in defrauded money after arresting 1,146 persons as part of the second driver under Operation CyHawk.

The operation comes almost a month after the first driver under CyHawk. A 32-member cyber racket operating a fake call centre in Sarai Rohilla was busted. Those working at the call centre deceived people staying abroad by selling fraudulent solutions for Apple devices and other services. Cyber Crime has become a menace in India. Most of the victims become easy prey for scamsters because of greed or fear. People are being swindled by offering lucrative offers of quick profit.

Apart from the lure of quick money, several others are scammed after they strike friendship with females. It is then that the cyber criminals step in and blackmail victims. The scamsters take advantage of the fact that most of the victims lack awareness about tough Indian laws. Cyber fraud gangs are well organised. They are adept at transferring huge amount of scammed money to fake accounts. Police and central investigative agencies are now aware about their modus operandi and scamsters are being rounded up. The most important point is: people should be careful, they should not fall prey to those offering quick profit and contact police immediately if they get the whiff of a scam.

