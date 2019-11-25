Bengal by-poll: BJP candidate manhandled and kicked by TMC workers

Bengal by-poll: BJP candidate allegedly manhandled and kicked by TMC workers

BJP candidate from Karimpur Assembly by-poll Jay Prakash Majumdar was slapped, kicked, punched and pushed into a roadside bush allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers while voting was on in the constituency on Monday. The Trinamool, however, has denied any involvement of its workers in the incident.

The incident happened outside the Ghiyaghat Islampur Primary school booth under Pipulkhola police station of Nadia district when Majumdar went to the spot on receiving allegations that large amount of food was being cooked in a house for a "suspicious" feast about ten metres from the booth.

#WATCH West Bengal BJP Vice President and candidate for Karimpur bypoll, Joy Prakash Majumdar manhandled and kicked allegedly by TMC workers as voting is underway in the constituency. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/Vpb5s14M5A — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Majumdar is the current state BJP Vice President. He found 10-11 people engaged in cooking, and they claimed that the food was being prepared for the polling officials. However, the officials denied any such knowledge.

Majumdar informed administration officials and election authorities after coming out of the booth.

But when he was standing on the street, some people surrounded him and started demonstrating.

The protestors then held him by the collar and pushed him into the bush. As Majumdar tried to regain his composure, another protestor firmly kicked the candidate, who hurtled down further into the bush.

The central force personnel rushed in and rescued the candidate and baton charged to drive away the protestors.

"They got enraged as I exposed their planned conspiracy to capture the booth.

"I have got injuries on my arm and back. This injury will go. But the real question is when will Bengal be freed of the injuries that (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee and her associates are inflicting on the state?' a rattled Majumdar asked.

