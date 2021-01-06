Badaun rape-murder case: CM Adityanath seeks report, directs police to take immediate, stern action

Image Source : PTI File photo: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report from UP Police in the rape and murder case of a Badaun woman and asked officials to form Special Task Force (STF) to investigate the case if it is required. In a horrific case, 50-year-old woman was gang-raped and brutally murdered allegedly by a priest and two others in Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh. The attack on the woman took place when she had gone to a temple to offer prayers on the evening of January 3 but never returned.

As the probe is on, two people have been arrested and a bounty of Rs 25,000 is also imposed on the other accused who is absconding.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun has suspended an SHO for negligence in the rape and murder case of a woman after the postmortem report revealed that she was not only gang-raped but also brutalised.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Verma said, "The postmortem report confirmed the rape. A case has been registered against the three accused, including the Mahant of Dharmasthala under sections of gang rape and murder. Two accused have been arrested in the case. Some policemen have been negligent towards the case so the SHO has been suspended with immediate effect. Action will also be taken against other people who didn't perform their duties. The search for the main accused is on."

The victim went to worship at a temple in the nearby village on Sunday evening. At around 11 pm, the caretaker of the temple threw the body of the victim outside her home and ran away. The children of the victim recognised the accused and informed the police.

