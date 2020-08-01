Image Source : ANI Ayodhya comes alive, awaits PM Modi's arrival for Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: 10 Points

Ayodhya, the temple town on the banks of River Saryu, is beautifully illuminated as it preps up for the 'Bhoomi pujan' of the much-awaited Ram Temple on August 5. Beautification activity is going on at the 'Ram Ki Paidi' - a riverfront along the Saryu. A fresh coat of paint is being given to areas surrounding the temple site. With just three days to go, Ayodhya is awaiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival for the foundation-stone laying ceremony.

Ayodhya gears up for Bhoomi Pujan

The ancient city has come to life as it awaits the final moment. The town is all lit up and decorated with diyas and colored lighting, almost like a mini-Diwali.

Buildings on both sides of the roads that the Prime Minister's convoy will take from the helipad at the Saket College in the city to reach the Ram Temple Janmabhoomi site is being given a fresh coat of yellow paint with plans to depict various characters of the Ramayana on them.

Life-size sketches of both Lord Ram and Sita will adorn the helipad at Saket College, sketches and drawings of Ramayana characters will adorn the building walls on both sides of the roads. Several parts of Ayodhya illuminated, ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple.



PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on 5th August. pic.twitter.com/3wwkrLRKtx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 1, 2020

Priests have dispatched the soil of the Yamunotri Dham, water of the Yamuna river and the Brahma Kamal flower that grows in the Himalayan region. The soil of Gangotri DHam and the water of the Ganga were also sent by speed post.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police and Sashastra Seema Bal have been put on high alert in the districts bordering Nepal. The forces have stepped up vigil along the border in Maharajganj, Siddharthanagar, Shrawasti and Bahraich.

The soil and holy ash from the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and water from the Kshipra river have also been sent to Ayodhya. The Mahakal temple is one of the 12 "jyotirlingas" of Lord Shiva in the country.

The temple administration will make available over one lakh packets of 'prasad' for distribution among people and devotees on the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan. Image Source : INDIA TV Here's how will Ram Temple look

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage