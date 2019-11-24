Image Source : FILE ATS arrests man who supplied arms to Khalistani terrorists

The anti-terrorist squad on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly supplied weapons and explosives to Khalistani terrorists, a press release said.

He was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district along with his associate. The ATS had received information that Raj Singh, a resident of Jalalpur in Shamli, was supplying explosives to Khalistani terrorists, the release said, adding that he was arrested from near the gurdwara tri-section in Shamli.

Asif, an associate of Raj Singh and a resident of Jalalpur, Shamli, was also arrested. Raj Singh is wanted in connection with a case in Punjab's Mohali, the release said.

During interrogation of one Lakhbir Singh in Punjab, it had come to light that Raj Singh was going to provide him with 10 hand grenades, a pistol and 20 live cartridges.

A 32 bore pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from Raj Singh while a country-made 315 bore weapon and two live cartridges were recovered from his associate Asif, the release said. Investigations are on to ascertain from where Raj Singh was getting explosives.

