Assembly Election Results 2024: How many seats are required to form government in Andhra Pradesh?

Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha along with the counting of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is taking place today (June 4). The Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh were held on May 13. There are 175 Assembly constituencies in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly with 29 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and another 7 for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The term of the present Andhra Pradesh Assembly is from June 12, 2019 to June 11, 2024.

Main parties in Andhra Pradesh

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Chandrababu Naidu and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy are the two main political parties in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the other important parties in the state. Reddy has been the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister since 2019. In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections, the YSRCP defeated the incumbent TDP and won 151 seats. The TDP fought the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 in alliance with the BJP and the JSP. The Congress led by YS Sharmila, the sister of CM Jagan Reddy, contested with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Key candidates in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP), N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), Pawan Kalyan (JSP), Killi Kruparani (Congress), Dharmana Prasada Rao (YSRCP), Dharmana Krishna Das (YSRCP), Pamula Pushpa Sreevani (YSRCP), Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy (BJP), Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (TDP), Chintamaneni Prabhakar (TDP), YS Chowdary (BJP), Nadendla Manohar (JSP), Kanna Lakshminarayana (TDP), Adala Prabhakara Reddy (YSRCP), Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari (YSRCP), Nandamuri Balakrishna (TDP), Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy (TDP), Nara Lokesh (TDP) and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (YSRCP) are some of the key candidates in Andhra Pradesh.

Key constituencies in Andhra Pradesh

Pulivendula, Kuppam, Pithapuram, Mangalagiri, Hindupur, Vijayawada West, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Tekkali, Gajuwaka, Undi, Gannavaram (Krishna), Atmakur, Proddatur and Jammalamadugu are some of the key Assembly constituencies are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh polling percentage in 2024

Andhra Pradesh recorded 80.66 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2024. It was 80.39 per cent in the Assembly Election 2019.

What happened in Andhra Pradesh in the 2019 elections?

In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election, the YSRCP emerged victorious with a massive 151 seats and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister. The incumbent TDP managed to win just 23 seats. The JSP won a single seat while neither the BJP nor the Congress couldn't open their account. In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Election, the TDP had an alliance with the BJP and together they won 106 seats (TDP 102 and BJP 4) while the YSRCP managed to get 67 seats.

How many seats are required to form government in Andhra Pradesh?

Every party or any coalition must reach the majority mark in the Legislative Assembly to form the government in the state. The majority mark in each state Assembly depends upon the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of a particular state. The majority mark in any state is half of the number of total Assembly seats plus one more seat. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has 175 seats and the majority mark is 88.