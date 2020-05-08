Image Source : FILE PHOTO Assam govt increases excise duty on liquor by 25%

The Assam government has increased the excise duty on liquor by 25 per cent, said Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Friday. The decision comes after long queues were seen outside various liquor shops in the state following Centers' relaxations over the coronavirus lockdown curbs.

People were also seen flouting social distancing norms while standing on the queues outside liquor shops. Before Assam, various UT and state governments like Delhi, Andhra Pradesh increased the excise duty on liquor by up to 75 per cent.

In these lines, Delhi also started issuing e-token for liquor sales to avoid long queues and huge crowds outside liquor shops.

Earlier in the Friday evening, Madras High Court ordered the closure of all state-run TASMAC liquor shops in Tamil Nadu, permitted only online sale of liquor.

