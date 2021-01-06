Image Source : PTI/FILE Assam: Former Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary’s son goes missing

Former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader from Assam Biswajit Daimary's son has reportedly been missing since January 5.

According to reports, Amritraj Daimary had jumped over the boundary wall of his boarding school in Assam Kokrajhar town and was not carrying a mobile phone. He is a class 10 student of the private school.

“We came to know he told two of his friends that he wanted to go to Guwahati or Delhi. We have informed the police in both these districts, besides other districts in Assam and West Bengal. Airports and railway stations have also been alerted,” Rakesh Roushan, the Superintendent of Police of Kokrajhar district, told The Hindu.

Meanwhile the police have intensified the search for the boy and tracing all possible routes and places he may have gone or is heading to. The CCTV footage within and outside the school was also being studied.

Daimary joined the BJP in November 2020 after quitting the Bodoland People’s Front, which he had represented in the Rajya Sabha.

