Assam DGP GP Singh appointed Director General of Central Reserve Police Force

Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh has been appointed as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). As per the official orders, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has approved the appointment on January 18. GP Singh is an IPS officer from the 1991 batch.

Committee issues official orders

The official orders state the appointment is effective from the date of his assumption of charge and the tenure will last till November 30, 2027, or until further orders.

The official order dated January 18 reads, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Shri G P Singh, IPS (AM:1991) as Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Level-16 of the pay matrix from the date of assumption of charge of the post, for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on 30.11.2027 or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Singh, a 1991-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has worked with the National investigating for six years, and in several parts of the northeast, including Assam, for over 18 years.

While in the Northeast, he also served as the IG of North Assam and was also a part of several operations against the outfit United Liberation Front of Assam.

Over the years, CRPF has evolved into a substantial and diverse organisation with a Directorate, four Zonal Headquarters, 21 Administrative Sectors, 2 Operational Sectors, 39 Administrative Ranges, 17 Operational Ranges, 43 Group Centres, 22 Training Institutions, 4 Composite Hospitals (with 100-bed facilities), 18 Composite Hospitals (with 50-bed capacities), 6 Field Hospitals, 3 Central Weapon Stores (CWS), 7 Ammunition Workshops (AWS), 201 General Duty Battalions (GD Bns), 6 VIP Security Battalions, 6 Mahila Battalions, 16 Rapid Action Force (RAF) Battalions, 10 COBRA Battalions, 7 Signal Battalions, 1 VIP Security Group and 1 Special Duty Group (SDG).

