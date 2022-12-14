Assam: Contraband drugs including 50,000 Yaba tablets seized from ambulance in Guwahati

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Guwahati City Police is investigating the matter

Guwahati City Police on Tuesday night seized a large number of contraband drugs including 50,000 Yaba tablets and 200 grams of Heroin worth more than Rs 14 crore from an ambulance.

“We arrested a person in the case and further investigation is underway,” said Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Joint Commissioner of Police.

Assam Police stepped up state-wide operations against drugs and other banned toxic materials and subsequently officials successfully seized several big consignments to be supplied in the state or outside.

Drugs worth Rs 50 crore seized in Cachar, 5 nabbed

On December 11, drugs worth Rs 50 crore were seized and five persons arrested from Cachar district of Assam, police said. According to Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, police intercepted two cars coming from Aizawl to Silchar on Saturday night acting on a tip-off.

"From the two vehicles, we seized two lakh Yaba tablets, coming from Myanmar via Mizoram. The market value of these would be around Rs 50 crore," he added.

The police also arrested five people for their alleged involvement in the drug peddling incident, Mahatta said.

"It is a big inter-state gang. Our operation is on and we are hopeful of arresting more culprits," he added.

Congratulating the police on the success, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma tweeted, "#AssamAgainstDrugs @cacharpolice intercepted a truck and seized 20 packets containing 2,00,000 Yaba tablets. Also arrested four accused. The efforts of @assampolice to curb the menace of drugs in the state are commendable and much appreciated. Keep it up!"

In another seizure, heroin worth Rs 1 crore was recovered from a bus in Tinsukia district on December 11 and four suspected drug peddlers were detained, police said. The contraband was packed with clothes in a bag, a senior officer added.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: 140 exotic animals, drugs worth Rs 34.18 cr seized in Mizoram; 4 held

Latest India News