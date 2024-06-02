'BJP will work with even greater vigour for Arunachal Pradesh's growth': PM Modi on Assembly Elections win

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Amid BJP's triumphant win in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed gratitude to the people of the state for reposing their faith in the party (BJP) yet again.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to the politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in BJP Arunachal Pradesh yet again. Our party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state's growth."

In a follow-up tweet, PM Modi also lauded the hard work of the Arunachal Pradesh BJP Karyakartas. "I would like to appreciate the hard work of the exceptional BJP Arunachal Pradesh Karyakartas throughout the election campaign. It is commendable how they went across the state and connected with the people," he added.

It is pertinent to note that following the Election Commission's results announcement for the 2024 Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls on Sunday (June 2), the BJP is set to reclaim power in the state, as the party managed to sweep the majority in the 60-member assembly by winning 46 seats.

The party retained its majority in the state, surpassing its previous record of 41 seats in 2019. The remaining 14 seats in the state were divided among the National People's Party (5 seats), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (3 seats), the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) (2 seats), and the Indian National Congress (1 seat).

Meanwhile, in a separate news, PM Modi also congratulated Sikkim CM Tamang Singh Golay for Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's significant victory in the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. Results for the Sikkim Assembly Polls were announced alongside Arunachal Pradesh's results.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said, "Congratulations to SKM and CM Tamang Golay for their victory in the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. I look forward to working with the State Government to further the progress of Sikkim in the coming times."

It is pertinent to note that Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-led Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday retained power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term as it won 31 seats in the 32-member assembly. The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) managed to win only one seat. SDF's Tenzing Norbu Lamtha from Shyari constituency was the only candidate who won the election from the Opposition side. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress failed to make their mark.