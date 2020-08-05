Image Source : TWITTER Art from original Constitution of India having Lord Rama, Sita and Laxman shared by Law Minister

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has shared a piece of art from the original copy of the Constitution of India which has Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Laxman. Prasad said that the photo depicts the three returning to Ayodhya after their victory over Ravana.

"Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan.

This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights. Felt like sharing this with you all," RSP tweeted.

Felt like sharing this with you all.#JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/jCV9d8GWTO — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 5, 2020

Ayodhya has been decorated for the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Mandir scheduled in a couple of hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the high profile guests who will be attending the ceremony.

