BJP MP Arjun Singh gets 'Z' category security, days after facing crude bomb attack

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh has got 'Z' category security, days after crude bombs were lobbed at his house. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has taken the charge of providing security cover to the leader since Tuesday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued an order to this effect on September 13.

In early September, miscreants had hurled at least three crude bombs at Singh's residence in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas. A few people suffered minor injuries in the incident that occurred around 3 am. However, the explosions partially damaged the gate outside the house.

The MP, who was in Delhi during the time of the incident, claimed that TMC men carried out the attack on his Bhatpara home following the saffron party’s decision to make him an observer of Bhabanipur assembly seat for the upcoming bypolls.

