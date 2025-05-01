Another Nepalese student found dead in hostel room on KIIT campus in Odisha Police added that the body of the B Tech student was recovered from room number 111 of the ladies' hostel of the institute. She was a student of Computer Science and pursuing her B.Tech and her identity is yet to be ascertained.

Bhubaneswar:

A 20-year-old Nepalese student of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha's Bhubaneswar was found dead in her hostel room, police said on Thursday. Notably, the incident comes barely two and a half months following the suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student of the same institute on February 16, 2025.

Police added that the body of the B Tech student was recovered from room number 111 of the ladies' hostel of the institute. She was a student of Computer Science and pursuing her B.Tech and her identity is yet to be ascertained, police said.

“Yes, the body of a girl from Nepal has been recovered. It seems that she has committed suicide at the ladies' hostel of KIIT,” Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh told PTI.

There was no comment from the KIIT authorities on the death of the Nepalese student.

(With inputs from PTI)