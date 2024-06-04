Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: TDP crosses halfway mark, heads for landslide victory

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: As the counting of votes progresses, the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has crossed the halfway mark and appears to be heading for a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is leading from the Kuppam seat with a margin of 893 votes while the JSP chief Pawan Kalyan is leading from the Pithapuram Assembly with a margin of 7,997 votes.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Leads/Results 2024 (Till 10:35 am):

TDP: 116

YSRCP: 22

JSP: 15

BJP: 6

How many seats are required to form government in Andhra Pradesh?

Every party or any coalition must reach the majority mark in the Legislative Assembly to form the government in the state. The majority mark in each state Assembly depends upon the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of a particular state. The majority mark in any state is half of the number of total Assembly seats plus one more seat. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has 175 seats and the majority mark is 88.

What happened in Andhra Pradesh in the 2019 elections?

In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election, the YSRCP emerged victorious with a massive 151 seats and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister. The incumbent TDP managed to win just 23 seats. The JSP won a single seat while neither the BJP nor the Congress couldn't open their account. In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Election, the TDP had an alliance with the BJP and together they won 106 seats (TDP 102 and BJP 4) while the YSRCP managed to get 67 seats.