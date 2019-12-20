Image Source : FILE Anand Mahindra's tweet on man mimicking truck horn wows Tweeple

Industrialist Anand Mahindra's tweet of a video clip of a man imitating the sounds of different truck horns amused his Twitter fans, who marvelled at the man's talent.

Mahindara posted the 30-second clip and wrote on @anandmahindra: "We're discussing weighty issues like the future of mobility at our annual leadership conference. This shows up in my #whatsappwonderbox to remind us how transportation is a magical & fascinating part of people's everyday lives. This guy should be on India's Got Talent!"

The clip got 64.9K views, 660 retweets and 4.9K likes. One fan wondered from where all he sourced such clippings.

One user tweeted to tell Mahindra that the man featuring in the clip was from Western Champaran district in Bihar who was mentally unstable. He wrote: "If someone gets him treated, his talent could get due recognition."

Another user tweeted to tell Mahindra that he had made the video clip and confirmed the medical condition of the featured man.

One user posted: "You will popularise this man so much that someone may take him to Harvard University for research."

"Wow, amazing. At least, I couldn't have ever imagined that this was possible. It is indeed a great talent. Thanks for sharing," commented a fan.

"He can be on India Got Talent but the problem is the judges panel which judges people who are more into dancing and singing only... they will embarrass such talents on the show," read another post.

